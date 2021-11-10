FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.88) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUMO. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

