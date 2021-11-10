FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $13.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12 month low of $154.89 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,934,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

