FY2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

PDC Energy stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 90.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.