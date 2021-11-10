FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Lifted by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $3,665,060.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,020 shares of company stock worth $73,905,244. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

