FY2022 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

TSE:BTO opened at C$5.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

