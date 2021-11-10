FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

