FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDSI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BDSI stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

