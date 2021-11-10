FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Increased by B. Riley

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CPLP stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

