FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

