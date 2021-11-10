FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Shares of COF stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.