Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Gaia worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

