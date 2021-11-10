Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,660 ($126.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 1-year high of £123.10 ($160.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.