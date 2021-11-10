Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree bought 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 9,660 ($126.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is £111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 1-year high of £123.10 ($160.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

