GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.