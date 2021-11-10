Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,619 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Generac were worth $454,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $439.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

