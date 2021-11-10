General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $120.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

Shares of GE opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.02, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

