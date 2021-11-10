Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $24,650.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00226574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00092099 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

