Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) versus Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 17.80 -$470.35 million ($0.54) -24.13 Quest Diagnostics $9.44 billion 1.85 $1.43 billion $16.65 8.53

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% Quest Diagnostics 19.77% 31.20% 14.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genetron and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.17%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Genetron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

