Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Genpact updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.43 EPS.

Genpact stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,789. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

