Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $93.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of research firms have commented on THRM. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $82.01 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

