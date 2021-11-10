Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 187,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.85. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

