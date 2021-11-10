Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,103 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Tidewater worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $12,653,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $4,016,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.