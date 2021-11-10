Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,052 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $294.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

