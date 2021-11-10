Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 76.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

