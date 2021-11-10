Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,588 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Amerant Bancorp worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

