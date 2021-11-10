Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.24. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 55,879 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.