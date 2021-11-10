GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.01. GH Research shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 214 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

