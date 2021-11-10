Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,551.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $89,551.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.