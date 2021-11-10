Gimbel Daniel Scott Has $647,000 Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Gimbel Daniel Scott cut its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,405,767 shares during the quarter. California Resources comprises approximately 10.4% of Gimbel Daniel Scott’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gimbel Daniel Scott’s holdings in California Resources were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,696 shares of company stock worth $83,810,664.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

