Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

