Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 3.5%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $54.98. 1,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 515,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

