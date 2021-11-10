Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.02% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $131,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.