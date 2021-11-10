Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.56%.

In related news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

