Global Industrial (GIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GIC stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GIC shares. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

