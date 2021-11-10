Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $132.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.