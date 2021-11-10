goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$202.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

EHMEF stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. goeasy has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

