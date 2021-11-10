Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,327 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $566.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.