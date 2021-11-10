Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.63 Million Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $117,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.