Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.14.

