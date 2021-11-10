Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of UI opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 739.97% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.