Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,987 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AptarGroup worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,296,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 719,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.