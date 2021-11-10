Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

GDDFF remained flat at $$5.81 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

