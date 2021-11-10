Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.23

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 294708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

