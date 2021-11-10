Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Holdings Lifted by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,975,000.

GSEVU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

