Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 46,435 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTPB. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $396,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

