Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.