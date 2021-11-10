Govi (GOVI) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.72 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Govi has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,605,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

