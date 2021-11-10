Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 243,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,038. The company has a market cap of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.