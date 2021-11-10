Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 427.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

