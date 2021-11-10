Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.
Great Ajax stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
