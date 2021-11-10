Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Great Ajax stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Ajax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

