Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.